Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies 81, Cleveland Cavaliers 68

SALT LAKE CITY -- Keenan Evans scored 20 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to an 81-68 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Cavaliers built an early first-quarter advantage, but the Grizzlies surged back to go up 37-33 at halftime and never relinquished the lead. Memphis led by as many as 16 in the second half, outrebounding the Grizzlies, 47-29, including an 11-3 edge on the offensive glass.

Evans, who added three rebounds and two assists, came alive to lead all scorers after posting only four points in the Grizzlies’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Yuta Watanabe totaled 12 points and nine rebounds, while undrafted rookie John Konchar finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Memphis (2-1). Paris Lee totaled nine points and dished seven assists for the second consecutive game.

Naz Mitrou-Long paced the Cavaliers (0-3) with 12 points and six rebounds, and Jalen Hudson contributed 10 points and two rebounds. Phil Booth chipped in nine points and three rebounds.

The 26th pick in this year's draft, Dylan Windler finished with seven points, giving him 12 points total in his last two games after scoring 19 in Monday’s loss to the Spurs.