Game Recap: Los Angeles Lakers 99, Sacramento Kings 97

SACRAMENTO -- Zach Norvell Jr. hit a three-pointer with four seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 99-97 victory against the host Sacramento Kings in the California Classic on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Norvell's game-winner capped a 9-0 run – all on three-pointers – by the Lakers after the Kings led 97-90 with 1:21 to play. Dakota Mathias and Jordan Howard both drained 26-footers before Norvell came through on the Lakers' final possession as Los Angeles made eight three-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Kings had one last chance, but Wenyen Gabriel's 25-footer was off the mark.

Howard scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, adding four rebounds and four assists. Nick Perkins totaled 20 points and seven rebounds, and Norvell added 11 points and eight assists for the Lakers (2-1).

Gabriel led the Kings (1-2) with 16 points and five rebounds. Kyle Guy finished with 14 points and four rebounds, and Eric Mika had 10 points and 12 rebounds.