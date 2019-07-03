Summer Standouts, Day 3

A look at top performers from Day 3 at Salt Lake City and California (Sacramento):

Yante Maten

Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn put more points on the scoreboard, but Maten's relative efficiency (16 points on 6-for-13 FG) was the most welcome sight in a slog of a game. The former Georgia standout also has 17 rebounds over his last two contests for the Heat.

Jordan Howard led the Lakers in scoring against the Kings.

Jordan Howard

He waited until the fourth, but the Lakers needed every one of his 17 points in that quarter alone. The 23-year-old G League veteran finished with 25 points on a robust 10-of-15 shooting (5-of-8 from 3) with only two turnovers.

Nick Perkins throws it down for the Lakers.

Nick Perkins

The Lakers had more than one standout on Wednesday thanks to Perkins' drop-of-a-hat performance. The undrafted prospect poured in 20 points (8-13 FG) and seven rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.

Keenan Evans

Another G League product, Evans showed himself ready to go off the bench for the Grizzlies. The 22-year-old point guard ripped off 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just 18 minutes of play.

Willie Reed breaks free for the jam.

Willie Reed

Summer League can be unkind to big men, but Reed made nothing but positive marks for the Jazz. His 14 points were nice. His 18 rebounds -- including eight on the offensive glass -- were better. Throw in zero turnovers in a normally turnover-prone setting, and Utah could hardly have been happier with the 29-year-old veteran.