Game Recap: Kings 81, Warriors 77

Dan Bruno, RotoWire

SACRAMENTO -- The host Sacramento Kings hit four free throws in the final nine seconds to beat the Golden State Warriors, 81-77, in the California Classic at Golden 1 Center on Monday.

Outscored 23-9 in the second quarter, the Warriors trailed 41-32 at halftime but fought back in the second half to make it a competitive fourth quarter. Tied 71-71 with three minutes remaining, the Kings scored six consecutive points to take control down the stretch. The Warriors got to within 77-74, but the Kings put them away with a pair of free throws each by Semaj Christon and Justin James, the latter two coming with four seconds remaining.

Wenyen Gabriel led the Kings (1-0) with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes. Christon added 13 points, 11 assists and two steals, while James, the 40th pick of the 2019 draft, finished with seven points, five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench.

Jacob Evans led the Warriors (0-1) with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Damian Jones finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while Jimmer Fredette added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Poole, the Warriors’ first-round pick, finished with six points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

