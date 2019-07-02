Game Recap: Heat 106, Lakers 79

By Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

Sacramento -- The Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 106-79, in the California Classic opener at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.

Los Angeles fell apart early, with the Heat outscoring the Lakers by double-digits in both the first and second quarters, leading by 27 points at halftime on 12-of-17 shooting from three-point range. For the game, Miami shot 51 percent from the field, including 52 percent from long distance, and dominated on the defensive boards, 31-23.

The Heat (1-0) were led by Tyler Herro, as he tallied 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Duncan Robinson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Nick Mayo had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Charles Cooke totaled 15 points and two boards.

Rosco Allen scored a team-high 13 points off the bench for the Lakers (0-1). Zach Norwell Jr. led the starters with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jordan Caroline had nine points and six boards.

Both teams play Tuesday, with Los Angeles taking on the Golden State Warriors and Miami facing the Sacramento Kings.