Game Recap: Grizzlies 85, Jazz 68

By Dan Bruno, Rotowire

Salt Lake City -- Yuta Watanabe and Julian Washburn each scored 20 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to an 85-68 victory over the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Grizzlies got out to a strong start with a 24-17 lead after one quarter and expanded their lead to nine by halftime. The Jazz came out better in the third, but could not make much of a dent in the deficit, as they trailed by seven heading in to the fourth. The Grizzlies took over in the fourth, outscoring the Jazz by 10 for the 17-point win.

Watanabe shot 7-of-12 from the field and had nine rebounds in 26 minutes, while Washburn shot 7 of 10 with five rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. Ivan Rabb was solid for Memphis (1-0) with 14 points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

The Jazz (0-1) were led by Tony Bradley, who finished 14 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and an assist, in 25 minutes. Willie Reed added 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Jarrell Brantley chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.