Summer Standouts, Day 2

A look at top performers from Day 1 at Salt Lake City and California (Sacramento):

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

"Baby Russ, that's what I call him," veteran Spurs center Thomas Robinson says of Johnson, comparing the 29th pick in this year's Draft to ... well, you know who. "I definitely see the makings of a superstar in him."

We shall see. But Johnson certainly was in the Spurs' 99-84 victory over the Grizzlies, pouring in a game-high 29 points in just 25 minutes of action.

Dusty Hannahs, Memphis Grizzlies

Four turnovers aside, the G-League veteran turned in a solid offensive performance with 20 points and three 3-pointers to lead his squad in both categories.

Recap: Spurs 99, Grizzlies 84

Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz

Two games, two double-doubles for Bradley. The third-year center followed up his strong showing in Monday's opener with 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks as the Jazz overpowered the Cavaliers 86-71.

Justin Wright-Foreman, Utah Jazz

With Bradley wrecking shop inside, Wright-Foreman scored 20 points with two 3-pointers and four assists to provide support from the perimeter.

Recap: Jazz 86, Cavaliers 71

Devontae Cacok, Los Angeles Lakers

The undrafted Cacok did a little bit of everything in the Lakers' 100-90 victory over the Warriors. In addition to scoring 16 points, second on the team only to Zach Norvell Jr.'s 20, he chipped in plenty of dirty work off the bench (12 rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots).

Recap: Lakers 100, Warriors 90

Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

Nunn turned in one key play after another, leading all scorers with 27 points and four 3-pointers as the Heat rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter, and 15 overall, for a 89-88 victory over the Kings.