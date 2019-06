Fifth-year forward Jabari Parker will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30 after the Washington Wizards declined his team option, Yahoo Sports reported on Saturday.

The Wizards are reportedly open to re-signing Parker, who averaged 15 points and 7.2 rebounds in 25 games with them after acquiring him in a trade with the Chicago Bulls last February.

Parker, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, is averaging 15.1 points for his career, which has been marred by two ACL tears.