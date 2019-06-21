Around The League
Fans give Kawhi Leonard standing ovation at Blue Jays game

From NBA media reports

Jun 21, 2019 10:23 AM ET

Kawhi Leonard took in a few innings of Thursday's Blue Jays game.

Few, if any, NBA players are as high on the mountain as Kawhi Leonard is right now. The reigning Finals MVP and Raptors star is a living legend in Toronto and if he had any doubts about his status as such, it was confirmed last night.

Leonard took in the Toronto Blue Jays' home game against the Los Angeles Angels, arriving to the game in the top of the fourth inning. He and his girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, took their front-row seats beside the Blue Jays' dugout. As they were walking to their spot, the crowd serenaded Leonard with an "M-V-P" chant and gave him a standing ovation. 

Fans at Rogers Centre gave Kawhi Leonard a standing ovation on Thursday.

He was also shown on the stadium's big screen and received another ovation, with Leonard raising his finger in a No. 1 gesture to the crowd. 

Angels slugger Mike Trout came up to bat while Leonard was in his seat and he took out his phone to snap a few photos of the MLB superstar.

Per The Associated Press, Leonard was caught yawning after a week of celebrating the Raptors' NBA title and left in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Clayton Richard told The Associated Press he had a bit of a different take on the commotion that came about when Leonard arrived. 

"I got 0-and-2 on (Kole) Calhoun, and I thought, man," Richard said. "I know I hadn't been 0-2 on a lot of hitters, but they really got excited for that one."

(And for the record, the Blue Jays beat the Angels, 7-5.)

