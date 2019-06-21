2019 NBA Draft results: Picks 1-60

1. Pelicans draft Zion Williamson

2. Grizzlies draft Ja Morant

3. Knicks draft RJ Barrett

4. Lakers draft De'Andre Hunter (Lakers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pelicans, who reportedly will trade the pick to the Hawks)

5. Cavaliers draft Darius Garland

6. Suns draft Jarrett Culver (Suns are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Timberwolves)

7. Bulls draft Coby White

8. Hawks draft Jaxson Hayes (Hawks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pelicans)

9. Wizards draft Rui Hachimura

10. Hawks draft Cam Reddish

11. Timberwolves draft Cameron Johnson (Timberwolves are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Suns)

12. Hornets draft PJ Washington

13. Heat draft Tyler Herro

14. Celtics draft Romeo Langford

15. Pistons draft Sekou Doumbouya

16. Magic draft Chuma Okeke

17. Nets draft Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Nets are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Hawks, who reportedly will trade the pick to the Pelicans)

18. Pacers draft Goga Bitadze

19. Spurs draft Luka Samanic

20. Celtics draft Matisse Thybulle (Celtics are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the 76ers)

21. Thunder draft Brandon Clarke (Thunder are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Grizzlies)

22. Celtics draft Grant Williams

23. Jazz draft Darius Bazley (Jazz are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Grizzlies, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Thunder)

24. 76ers draft Ty Jerome (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Celtics, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Suns)

25. Trail Blazers draft Nassir Little

26. Cavaliers draft Dylan Windler

27. Nets draft Mfiondu Kabengele (Nets are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Clippers)

28. Warriors draft Jordan Poole

29. Spurs draft Keldon Johnson

30. Bucks draft Kevin Porter Jr. (Bucks have officially traded this pick to the Pistons, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Cavaliers)

31. Nets draft Nicolas Claxton

32. Suns draft KZ Okpala (Suns are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pacers, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Heat)

33. 76ers draft Carsen Edwards (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Celtics)

34. 76ers draft Bruno Fernando (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Hawks)

35. Hawks draft Marcos Louzada Silva (Hawks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pelicans)

36. Hornets draft Cody Martin

37. Mavericks draft Deividas Sirvydis (Mavericks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pistons)

38. Bulls draft Daniel Gafford

39. Pelicans draft Alen Smailagic (officially traded to the Golden State Warriors)

40. Kings draft Justin James

41. Warriors draft Eric Paschall

42. 76ers draft Admiral Schofield (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Wizards)

43. Timberwolves draft Jaylen Nowell

44. Heat draft Bol Bol (officially traded to the Denver Nuggets)

45. Pistons draft Isaiah Roby

46. Magic draft Talen Horton-Tucker (officially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers)

47. Kings draft Ignas Brazdeikis (Kings are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Knicks)

48. 76ers draft Terance Mann

49. Spurs draft Quinndary Weatherspoon

50. Pacers draft Jarrell Brantley (officially traded to the Jazz)

51. Celtics draft Tremont Waters

52. Hornets draft Jalen McDaniels

53. Jazz draft Justin Wright-Foreman

54. 76ers draft Marial Shayok

55. Knicks draft Kyle Guy (Knicks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Kings)

56. Clippers draft Jaylen Hands

57. Pelicans draft Jordan Bone (Pelicans are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Hawks, who will trade the pick to the 76ers, who will trade the pick to the Pistons)

58. Warriors draft Miye Oni (officially traded to the Jazz)

59. Raptors draft Dewan Hernandez

60. Kings draft Vanja Marinkovic

Here's the official trade tracker.