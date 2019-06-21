2019 NBA Draft results: Picks 1-60

1. Pelicans draft Zion Williamson
2. Grizzlies draft Ja Morant
3. Knicks draft RJ Barrett
4. Lakers draft De'Andre Hunter (Lakers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pelicans, who reportedly will trade the pick to the Hawks)
5. Cavaliers draft Darius Garland
6. Suns draft Jarrett Culver (Suns are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Timberwolves)
7. Bulls draft Coby White
8. Hawks draft Jaxson Hayes (Hawks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pelicans)
9. Wizards draft Rui Hachimura
10. Hawks draft Cam Reddish
11. Timberwolves draft Cameron Johnson (Timberwolves are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Suns)
12. Hornets draft PJ Washington
13. Heat draft Tyler Herro
14. Celtics draft Romeo Langford
15. Pistons draft Sekou Doumbouya
16. Magic draft Chuma Okeke
17. Nets draft Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Nets are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Hawks, who reportedly will trade the pick to the Pelicans)
18. Pacers draft Goga Bitadze
19. Spurs draft Luka Samanic
20. Celtics draft Matisse Thybulle (Celtics are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the 76ers)
21. Thunder draft Brandon Clarke (Thunder are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Grizzlies)
22. Celtics draft Grant Williams
23. Jazz draft Darius Bazley (Jazz are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Grizzlies, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Thunder)
24. 76ers draft Ty Jerome (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Celtics, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Suns)
25. Trail Blazers draft Nassir Little
26. Cavaliers draft Dylan Windler
27. Nets draft Mfiondu Kabengele (Nets are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Clippers)
28. Warriors draft Jordan Poole
29. Spurs draft Keldon Johnson
30. Bucks draft Kevin Porter Jr. (Bucks have officially traded this pick to the Pistons, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Cavaliers)
31. Nets draft Nicolas Claxton
32. Suns draft KZ Okpala (Suns are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pacers, who will reportedly trade the pick to the Heat)
33. 76ers draft Carsen Edwards (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Celtics)
34. 76ers draft Bruno Fernando (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Hawks)
35. Hawks draft Marcos Louzada Silva (Hawks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pelicans)
36. Hornets draft Cody Martin
37. Mavericks draft Deividas Sirvydis (Mavericks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Pistons)
38. Bulls draft Daniel Gafford
39. Pelicans draft Alen Smailagic (officially traded to the Golden State Warriors)
40. Kings draft Justin James
41. Warriors draft Eric Paschall
42. 76ers draft Admiral Schofield (76ers are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Wizards)
43. Timberwolves draft Jaylen Nowell
44. Heat draft Bol Bol (officially traded to the Denver Nuggets)
45. Pistons draft Isaiah Roby
46. Magic draft Talen Horton-Tucker (officially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers)
47. Kings draft Ignas Brazdeikis (Kings are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Knicks)
48. 76ers draft Terance Mann
49. Spurs draft Quinndary Weatherspoon
50. Pacers draft Jarrell Brantley (officially traded to the Jazz)
51. Celtics draft Tremont Waters
52. Hornets draft Jalen McDaniels
53. Jazz draft Justin Wright-Foreman
54. 76ers draft Marial Shayok
55. Knicks draft Kyle Guy (Knicks are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Kings)
56. Clippers draft Jaylen Hands
57. Pelicans draft Jordan Bone (Pelicans are currently in discussions to trade this pick to the Hawks, who will trade the pick to the 76ers, who will trade the pick to the Pistons)
58. Warriors draft Miye Oni (officially traded to the Jazz)
59. Raptors draft Dewan Hernandez
60. Kings draft Vanja Marinkovic
Here's the official trade tracker.