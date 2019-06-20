Reports: Hawks trade No. 41 pick to Warriors for cash, future pick

The Atlanta Hawks continue to stay active leading up to the 2019 Draft and have apparently worked out another Draft pick swap.

The Hawks are sending their No. 41 pick in tonight's Draft to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for $1.3 million in cash and a 2024 second-round pick. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ESPN Sources: Golden State has acquired Atlanta’s No. 41 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft. The cost: $1.3M and a 2024 second-round pick. Atlanta moved No. 44 to Miami yesterday. Hawks have Nos. 8, 10, 17 and 35 tonight. Golden State has Nos. 28, 41 and 58. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Can confirm @wojespn report of Hawks trading No. 41 pick to Warriors for 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations. Was in the works last night. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) June 20, 2019

Atlanta dealt away the No. 44 pick to the Miami Heat yesterday for cash considerations and a 2024 second-round pick. That gives the Hawks two future picks in 2024, which doesn't account for future picks they also landed in the reported trade for Allen Crabbe of the Brooklyn Nets in early June.

In that deal -- which, like today's swap with the Warriors, is not yet official -- the Hawks received the No. 17 pick in tonight's Draft along with a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick. The Nets are set to receive forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick from Atlanta once that deal is ratified by the NBA.

Overall, the Hawks will have the No. 8, 10, 17 and 35 picks tonight while Golden State will have the No. 28, 41 and 58 picks.