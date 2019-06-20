Report: Hawks trade up to get No. 4 pick; Pelicans get 8th, 17th and 35th picks

The Atlanta Hawks continue to be the busiest team ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Hawks reportedly agreed to acquire the No. 4 pick from the New Orleans Pelicans -- who control the pick after the reported Anthony Davis deal -- in exchange for the No. 8, 17 and 35 picks in tonight's NBA Draft and a "heavily protected" first-round pick in 2020, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Since the trade is still not official, the Los Angeles Lakers, who originally owned the No. 4 pick, selected Virginia's De'Andre Hunter on behalf of the Hawks.

Veteran guard Solomon Hill and a future second-round pick will also be headed to Atlanta, according to the report.

This would mark the third trade within 24 hours for the Hawks, who entered this week with six Draft picks. They have already unloaded the No. 44 pick to the Miami Heat and the No. 41 pick to the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks still control the No. 10 pick.