Report: Hawks trade up to get No. 4 pick; Pelicans get 8th, 17th and 35th picks

From NBA Twitter reports

Jun 20, 2019 6:08 PM ET

The Hawks use the No. 4 pick to select Virginia's DeAndre Hunter.

The Atlanta Hawks continue to be the busiest team ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Hawks reportedly agreed to acquire the No. 4 pick from the New Orleans Pelicans -- who control the pick after the reported Anthony Davis deal -- in exchange for the No. 8, 17 and 35 picks in tonight's NBA Draft and a "heavily protected" first-round pick in 2020, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Since the trade is still not official, the Los Angeles Lakers, who originally owned the No. 4 pick, selected Virginia's De'Andre Hunter on behalf of the Hawks. 

Veteran guard Solomon Hill and a future second-round pick will also be headed to Atlanta, according to the report.

This would mark the third trade within 24 hours for the Hawks, who entered this week with six Draft picks. They have already unloaded the No. 44 pick to the Miami Heat and the No. 41 pick to the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks still control the No. 10 pick.

