2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Reports: Harrison Barnes will not opt in with Kings

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 18, 2019 2:43 PM ET

Harrison Barnes appeared in 28 games for the Kings and averaged 14.3 ppg.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is planning to test the free-agent waters again in his career.

Barnes' agent reportedly informed the team that Barnes will decline his $25.1 million contract for next season and become an unrestricted free agent, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The news was also confirmed by James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.

One of the top small forwards in the free-agent marketplace, Barnes is pursuing a long-term deal but remains open to exploring a long-term contract with the Kings, Wojnarowski reports. Sacramento acquired Barnes from the Dallas Mavericks shortly before last season's trade deadline for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph as the Kings tried to make a playoff push.

Although Sacramento was 28-26 at the time of the trade, it sputtered down the stretch of the season and finished 39-43, nine games behind the No. 8-seeded LA Clippers. After averaging 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Mavs (in 49 games), Barnes wasn't quite as productive with the Kings, averaging 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 1.9 apg (in 28 games).

Barnes was a restricted free agent in 2016 and signed an offer sheet with the Mavs, which the incumbent Golden State Warriors could not match on the restricted free agent after they signed Kevin Durant.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.