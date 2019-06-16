Around The League
Around The League

Report: Pelicans' Julius Randle declines player option, enters free agency

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 16, 2019 8:55 PM ET

Julius Randle will reportedly enter free agency coming off a career season in New Orleans.

While the New Orleans Pelicans' future draft picks are currently sucking up all the intrigue, a former lottery pick on their roster is reportedly ready to make noise as a free agent.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, power forward Julius Randle will decline his player option for the upcoming season, becoming a free agent ahead of a wide-open class unexpectedly affected by injuries to two of its top talents in Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Randle posted career-best numbers across the board last year with the Pelicans, a line boosted further still following Anthony Davis' post-trade-demand minutes reduction. It was Randle's first season topping 20 points per game and also his first attempting volume 3-pointers, not only tripling his previous high with 2.7 3-pointers attempted but also shooting a career-best 34.4 percent from distance.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.