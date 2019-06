Golden State sharpshooter Klay Thompson surpassed LeBron James for third in career postseason 3-pointers with his first long-range make against Toronto in Game 6 of The Finals.

The 3 gave Thompson 371 for his postseason career, trailing only Ray Allen (385) and Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (467). James sits in fourth at 370, while Manu Ginobili rounds out the top five at 324.