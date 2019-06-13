Thompson leaves Game 6 with undisclosed knee injury

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered an undisclosed knee injury late in the third quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and will not return.

Thompson was injured while being fouled by Toronto's Danny Green on a breakaway dunk with 2:22 left in the third as the Warriors, down 3-2, fought to keep their season alive. He writhed on the court in obvious pain, holding and flexing his left knee as he received attention from Golden State's medical staff.

Thompson was helped off the court, then returned briefly to shoot a pair of free throws before limping back off the court. He was then shown jogging in the hallways of Oracle Arena on his way to the Warriors' dressing room but was eventually ruled out. Thompson was later shown leaving Oracle on crutches.

Thompson made both free throw attempts, pushing his point total to 30 on just 12 shot attempts.

Thompson's injury came on the heels of a nightmare Game 5 for the Warriors, who won the game but lost Kevin Durant for the remainder of the series and beyond with a torn Achilles tendon. Durant had missed roughly a month before that with a strained calf.