Players selected for Team USA's 2019 training camp

Featuring 20 NBA standout players, including six who are new additions to the 2019-20 USA Basketball Men’s National Team roster, USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo today announced the athletes who will attend the Aug. 5-9 USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp that will be used to select the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

USA National Team members who are confirmed to participate in the 2019 Las Vegas training camp include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

Added to the 2019-20 USA National Team roster and participating in the August USA National Team training camp are: Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets).

Eighteen of the 20 players boast of prior USA Basketball experience, and the group includes five players who are U.S. Olympic gold medalists and five players have won FIBA World Cup gold. Barnes (2016), Davis (2012), Harden (2012), Love (2012) and Lowry (2016) have each captured Olympic gold, while Davis, Drummond and Harden were part of the gold medalist 2014 USA World Cup Team and Gordon and Love were members of the gold medalist 2010 USA World Cup Team.

NBA players talk about their experience at the 2018 Team USA mini-camp.

“We’re pleased with the players who will be attending the 2019 USA Basketball National Team Training Camp, and we feel we will be able to select a strong team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup,” said Colangelo. “The majority of these players possess prior USA Basketball experience, and we know all of them are committed to representing their country and doing so in the manner expected by USA Basketball.

“Like past national team training camps, this group too possesses outstanding individual talents, while also boasting of excellent versatility and athleticism. We’ve been watching a lot of players during the NBA season and the six players who we’ve added to the National Team roster we feel are deserving of being part of our national team program.”

The 2018-20 USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

“I am excited about getting to training camp in August and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the USA National Team training camp in Las Vegas,” said Popovich. “We’ve got an excellent cross-section of veteran USA Basketball and NBA players, as well as some exciting younger players who possess amazing versatility.

“I’m appreciative of commitment that our National Team players continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved. Selecting a 12-man team will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to working with all of the players, representing the United States and doing so in a manner that all Americans will hopefully rally behind.”

Since the formation of USA Basketball’s National Team program in 2006 by Colangelo, USA national teams have compiled a spectacular 88-1 overall record (FIBA competitions and exhibition games) and claimed top honors in six of seven FIBA or FIBA Americas competitions (through 2016 Olympics).

2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Notes

• Eighteen of the 20 players boast of prior USA Basketball experience, and the group includes five players who are U.S. Olympic gold medalists and five players have won FIBA World Cup gold. Only Kuzma and Mitchell lack prior USA Basketball experience.

• Barnes (2016), Davis (2012), Harden (2012), Love (2012) and Lowry (2016) have captured Olympic gold, while Davis, Drummond and Harden were part of the gold medalist 2014 USA World Cup Team and Gordon and Love were members of the gold medalist 2010 USA World Cup Team.

• The 20 NBA players represent 16 NBA teams, with Houston featuring three players (Gordon, Harden and Tucker), while Milwaukee (Lopez and Middleton) and Portland (Lillard and McCollum) have two players each.

• All 20 players attended at least one year of college before entering the NBA.

• Seven players were selected as 2019 NBA All-Stars (Beal, Davis, Harden, Lillard, Lowry, Middleton and Walker). All told, 11 players have been selected as an NBA All-Star a total of 40 times during their careers.

• Harden was named 2018-19 All-NBA first team, Lillard was a second team selection, and Walker was named All-NBA third team.

• The 2019 USA National Team roster includes 11 of the NBA’s top 50 scorers in 2018-19 regular season – Harden (1st-36.1 ppg.); Davis (10th- 25.9 ppg.); Lillard (11th– 25.8 ppg.); Beal (tied 12th– 25.6 ppg.); Walker (tied 12th– 25.6 ppg.); Mitchell (tied 16th– 23.8 ppg.); McCollum (28th– 21.0 ppg.); Harris (tied 32nd– 20.0 ppg.); Kuzma (tied 37th– 18.7 ppg.); Middleton (39th– 18.3 ppg.); and Drummond (tied 45th– 17.3 ppg.).

Following the Las Vegas camp, which concludes with a USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game on Aug. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena, the selected team finalists will take a short break and will reassemble in Los Angeles and train Aug. 13-15, then play an exhibition contest versus Spain at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Aug. 16. The official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team will be announced on Aug. 17.

The American squad will continue its World Cup preparations Aug. 19-24 in Melbourne, Australia, and play a pair of exhibition games versus Australia on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 at Marvel Stadium. The USA will complete its pre-World Cup tour Aug. 25-28 in Sydney, Australia. Slated to conduct training Aug. 25, 27 and 28, the U.S. will close out its exhibition tour on Aug. 26 facing Canada at Qudos Bank Arena.