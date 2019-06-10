Looney reaggravates injury, exits Game 5

Kevon Looney rejoined Kevin Durant on the Warriors' injury report in Game 5 after the second-year big man reaggravated the chest injury that kept him out of Game 3.

Looney was visibly in pain for much of the game before ultimately exiting for good in the second half. The former 30th overall pick made a surprising fast return in Game 4, but was unable play more than 18 minutes on Monday. Looney finished with four points and three rebounds.

Kevon Looney reaggravated his right 1st costal cartilage non-displaced fracture injury and will not return. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 11, 2019

The loss of Looney came on the same night at Durant suffered a lower right leg injury that saw him exit the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot. Durant is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.