2019 NBA Finals
Looney reaggravates injury, exits Game 5

From NBA.com Staff

Jun 10, 2019 11:26 PM ET

Kevon Looney was unable to finish Game 5 after his upper body injury flared up.

Kevon Looney rejoined Kevin Durant on the Warriors' injury report in Game 5 after the second-year big man reaggravated the chest injury that kept him out of Game 3.

Looney was visibly in pain for much of the game before ultimately exiting for good in the second half. The former 30th overall pick made a surprising fast return in Game 4, but was unable play more than 18 minutes on Monday. Looney finished with four points and three rebounds.

The loss of Looney came on the same night at Durant suffered a lower right leg injury that saw him exit the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot. Durant is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

