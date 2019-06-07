Errant elbow draws blood, tooth from VanVleet

A stray elbow in traffic caught Toronto guard Fred VanVleet flush in the face in the fourth quarter of Game 4, drawing blood from near his right eye and knocking out a tooth. The Raptors' sixth man lay on the floor for several moments before slowly exiting for further evaluation.

VanVleet, who has been exceptional both as a scorer and defending Stephen Curry off the bench, had eight points, six assists and four rebounds before the injury occurred. He received seven stitches and was cleared to return to the game after it was determined he had not suffered a concussion.