2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

Errant elbow draws blood, tooth from VanVleet

From NBA.com Staff

Jun 7, 2019 11:14 PM ET

Fred VanVleet was on the receiving end of an errant elbow in Game 4.

A stray elbow in traffic caught Toronto guard Fred VanVleet flush in the face in the fourth quarter of Game 4, drawing blood from near his right eye and knocking out a tooth. The Raptors' sixth man lay on the floor for several moments before slowly exiting for further evaluation.

VanVleet, who has been exceptional both as a scorer and defending Stephen Curry off the bench, had eight points, six assists and four rebounds before the injury occurred. He received seven stitches and was cleared to return to the game after it was determined he had not suffered a concussion.

 
Fred VanVleet contested Shaun Livingston's layup and took a wicked elbow.

