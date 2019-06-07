Kerr hopes Durant returns for Game 5 or 6

Kevin Durant isn't coming to the rescue with Golden State trailing Toronto 2-1 in the Finals. Warriors coach Steve Kerr hopes he will come back at some point, whenever that may be.

"We're hoping he can play in Game 5 or 6," Kerr told reporters before Game 4. "Everything in between, I've decided I'm not sharing because it's just gone haywire. There's so much going on."

Durant has not played since suffering a strained right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston. The two-time Finals MVP was averaging 34.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting in the playoffs.

The news of Durant's continued absence stands in contrast to the Game 4 returns of Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevon Looney (collarbone).