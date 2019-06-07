Film Study: Warriors' defense falls flat in Game 3

* Tonight on ABC: Game 4, Raptors vs. Warriors (9 ET)

OAKLAND -- The 16 turnovers the Toronto Raptors had in Game 3 of The Finals on Wednesday were the most they committed in regulation in these playoffs. But the Raptors still had their third most efficient game of the postseason -- featuring the two most efficient quarters of this series -- because they shot so well.

The Raptors' effective field goal percentage of 62.8 percent in Game 3 was their best mark of the playoffs. And it was their shooting from the outside that was the big difference.

On shots from outside the paint, the Raptors had an effective field goal percentage of 66.3 percent, their best mark of the playoffs (their previous high was 58.1 percent in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals). They were 7-for-11 from mid-range and 17-for-38 from 3-point range.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors roasted the Warriors' defense in Game 4.

Tracking stats doesn't show that the Raptors' Game 3 shots from the outside were necessarily better than the ones they got in the first two games of the series. Second Spectrum data shows there was a Golden State Warriors defender within four feet of the shooter on 25 percent of the Raptors' Game 3 jump shots, the same exact rate as there were through the first two Finals games. Only 60 percent of the Raptors' Game 3 jump shots were off the catch, down from 68 percent through the first two games. The Raptors also had the same exact number of drives (48) as they had in both Games 1 and 2.

Whether they've been healthy or not, the Warriors have not played consistently good defense in this postseason. Statistically, though, Game 3 was their worst defensive game since Game 5 of the first round against the LA Clippers.

What must the Warriors do to have success in Game 4 of The Finals?

The film agrees with the numbers. A lot of the Raptors' open jump shots were a result of preventable defensive breakdowns from the Warriors, who were playing without Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney -- "three of our top five or six defenders," according to Draymond Green. Some of the breakdowns were certainly related to their absences.

"When you change the lineups and you're without some key guys," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday, "now you're ending up with five guys on the floor who generally haven't played together a whole lot. And so I think that while the effort was there, the execution was not."