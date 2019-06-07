Bucks sign GM Jon Horst to contract extension

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have signed General Manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension. In two seasons under his leadership, the Bucks have generated a 104-60 (.634) record, hired Mike Budenholzer as head coach, and positioned the team for long-term success. This past season, the Bucks achieved a league-best 60-22 mark (.732) - the first 60-win season for the Bucks since the 1980-81 campaign – and advanced past the first round of the Playoffs for the first time since 2001.

“Jon’s strong leadership and savvy decision-making ability have been instrumental as we continue to build the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization,” said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan. “He has brought smart processes to our basketball operations and together with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and President Peter Feigin, Jon has done an incredible job connecting the basketball and business sides of our organization. We are excited about the future of our team and confident in Jon leading us to the highest level.”

Horst began his NBA front office career with the Detroit Pistons in 2005 and joined the Bucks basketball staff in 2008 as the team’s Director of Basketball Operations. Prior to his promotion to General Manager, Horst was instrumental in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

“I’m thankful to our ownership group for their continued trust and confidence in me,” Horst said. “Wes, Marc and Jamie have been resolute in their commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I look forward to continuing to execute their vision. I am grateful for the partnership I have with Coach Bud and Peter and want to thank my hard-working staff, especially Milt Newton, for their dedication and support in building a championship-level team.

“Finally, I want to give a BIG thank you to our terrific players for their outstanding efforts. Giannis, Khris, Brook, Malcolm and Eric all had incredible seasons and our ‘Bench Mob’ was fantastic all season long. All of our players brought so much excitement to the court and I thank each of them for contributing to our success and embracing our great city and fans.”