Report: Nets trading Crabbe, two first-round picks to Hawks for Prince, 2021 second-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks have tipped off the NBA trade season, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooklyn is trading Allen Crabbe and No. 17 pick in 2019 NBA Draft and protected first in 2020 to Atlanta for Taurean Prince and 2021 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

The Nets reportedly will send forward Allen Crabbe, the No. 17 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick.

The deal would clear an additional $18 million in cap space for the Nets to use in pursuit of free agents this summer. The team will now have $46 million in cap space, according to Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn is clearing $18M in additional salary cap space for July, which gives the Nets $46M in salary cap space to sign a max free agent and even retain restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell. Without Russell, the Nets have two max salary slots. https://t.co/diOiBOkhOZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

The Nets reportedly plan to aim high with their cap space. Wojnarowski reports that free agent Kyrie Irving is "serious" about negotiating with the Nets, and the Nets are "serious" about beating out the rest of the league for this summer's top free agents.

Kyrie Irving is serious about the Nets -- and the Nets are serious about beating the Knicks -- and rest of league -- to the biggest free agents in the marketplace, per league sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

Here's more from Wojnarowski on the Nets' plans:

Boston guard Kyrie Irving -- who is expected to become a free agent -- and Brooklyn have a strong mutual interest, league sources told ESPN. The Nets have $46 million in salary-cap space to sign two maximum-contract free agents, which would include Brooklyn's dream scenario of luring Irving and Golden State's Kevin Durant to the franchise, league sources said. The Knicks are pursuing the same partnership, but league sources say that Irving's interest in the Nets has increased and Brooklyn has emerged as a serious contender to attract Irving. The Nets could keep restricted free agent guard D'Angelo Russell on a max -- or near-max -- deal to play with a free-agent star too.

>> Complete 2019 Free Agency Coverage

With the trade, the Hawks now hold three first-round picks (8, 10 and 17) in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20th. The team could try to package the picks together in a trade to move up in the Draft.

Crabbe struggled with injuries during the 2018-19 season as he posted averages of 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 43 games. He has one year remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers during the summer of 2017.

Prince, who also faced injuries last season, has shown flashes of promise during his first three seasons with the Hawks. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 55 games last season.