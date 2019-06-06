2019 NBA Awards
Samuel L. Jackson among presenters for NBA Awards show

Jun 6, 2019 12:13 PM ET

Actor Samuel L. Jackson will join a host of other Hollywood stars at the June 24 NBA Awards.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson, comedian Tiffany Haddish and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley are among the presenters announced Thursday for the NBA Awards show on June 24.

Other award presenters include WNBA star Candace Parker, supermodel Ashley Graham, comedians Amanda Seales and Hasan Minhaj, actor-producer Justin Hartley and actress Issa Rae.

The show will reveal winners of this season's MVP, defensive player of the year, rookie of the year and many other honors.

Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal will host the program.

