John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell set the stage for Game 3 of The Finals in Oakland on Wednesday (9 ET, ABC).

They discuss the impact of injuries on Golden State, the Raptors' defensive scheme against Stephen Curry, the importance of Demarcus Cousins, x-factors for Toronto, and much more.

