Kerr: Durant out for Game 3, Thompson day-to-day

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant still isn’t ready to return for the Golden State Warriors as he works back from a strained right calf he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals, coach Steve Kerr confirmed during media availability in Oakland.

Durant didn’t practice with the Warriors on Tuesday leading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session with the two-time defending champions since getting injured on May 8. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.

Steve Kerr updates the recovery timetables for Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

“It will be a game time decision, but it would be hard to see me not playing," Thompson said on Tuesday. "Hopefully I’ll be feeling much better tomorrow and be a go. If there’s pain, that’s a no go [because] this could be a longer series. The progress I’ve made the past couple days was very encouraging. If it continues, I will play tomorrow night."

In addition to Durant and Thompson, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area in Game 2 and will miss the remainder of The Finals. The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-all.