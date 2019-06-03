2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

Warriors' Thompson questionable with hamstring strain; Looney out indefinitely with rib cartilage fracture

Official release

Jun 3, 2019 10:09 PM ET

An MRI on Monday revealed that Klay Thompson has a mild hamstring strain.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who exited last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. The MRI indicated a mild strain of the hamstring. At this point, Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Forward Kevon Looney, who did not play in the second half of last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to an upper body injury, underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. The MRI indicated that Looney has suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture (right side). He will be out indefinitely.  

  

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.