Report: Ja Morant to have minor knee surgery

Murray State guard Ja Morant -- the projected No. 2 pick in this month's NBA draft -- will undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Monday, league sources told ESPN. Morant is expected to be fully recovered in three to four weeks, sources said. The scope is designed to remove loose bodies in his knee, sources said.

NBA.com's Consensus Mock Draft has Morant going to the Grizzlies with the No. 2 pick, possibly learning behind veteran Mike Conley.

In addition to averaging 24.5 points and 10 assists, Morant chipped in 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals in his sophomore season.