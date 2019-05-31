2019 NBA Draft
Report: Duke's Reddish to undergo surgery ahead of NBA Draft

From NBA.com Staff

May 31, 2019 7:23 PM ET

Cameron Reddish, widely expected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft, dealt with a core muscle injury at Duke.

A player widely predicted to be among the Top 10 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft is reportedly undergoing a surgical procedure just three weeks prior to draft day.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Duke swingman Cameron Reddish, whom our latest Consensus Mock Draft slots seventh, is slated to take care of a lingering core muscle injury he played through during his freshman season.

Reddish averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes for the Blue Devils, shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 35.6 percent overall. They were eliminated by Michigan State in the Elite 8 of this season's NCAA Tournament.

