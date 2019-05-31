Report: Duke's Reddish to undergo surgery ahead of NBA Draft

A player widely predicted to be among the Top 10 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft is reportedly undergoing a surgical procedure just three weeks prior to draft day.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Duke swingman Cameron Reddish, whom our latest Consensus Mock Draft slots seventh, is slated to take care of a lingering core muscle injury he played through during his freshman season.

Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2019

Reddish averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes for the Blue Devils, shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 35.6 percent overall. They were eliminated by Michigan State in the Elite 8 of this season's NCAA Tournament.