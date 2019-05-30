Steph Curry first player to hit 100 3-pointers in NBA Finals

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has long established a propensity for rewriting the NBA record book, and he's now entered entirely unprecedented air in NBA Finals history.

With his second 3-pointer in Thursday's Game 1, Curry became the first player to make 100 long-range shots in the NBA Finals, taking five appearances (23 games) to create a century club for the league's championship round.

Congrats to Stephen Curry of the @warriors for becoming the first player in #NBAFinals history to make 100 3-point field goals! #StrengthInNumberspic.twitter.com/CigfAYJlR7 — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2019

Overall, Curry entered Game 1 averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the current playoff run, shooting 39.0 from 3-point range and 45.2 percent overall.