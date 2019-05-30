2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

Steph Curry first player to hit 100 3-pointers in NBA Finals

Warriors star guard hits century mark in fifth Finals appearance

From NBA.com Staff

May 30, 2019 10:06 PM ET

 

With his second make in Game 1, Stephen Curry became the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has long established a propensity for rewriting the NBA record book, and he's now entered entirely unprecedented air in NBA Finals history.

With his second 3-pointer in Thursday's Game 1, Curry became the first player to make 100 long-range shots in the NBA Finals, taking five appearances (23 games) to create a century club for the league's championship round.

Overall, Curry entered Game 1 averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the current playoff run, shooting 39.0 from 3-point range and 45.2 percent overall.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.