Reports: Sons of LeBron, Wade set to team up in high school

The Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. will reportedly have the sons of two famous faces in its mix next season.

LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr., will reportedly attend Sierra Canyon next fall, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin and Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News. James Jr. isn't the only son of an NBA star joining the program as Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, is also expected to play for Sierra Canyon next year, too.

Per the Los Angeles Daily News, James toured the school during spring break. James Jr. will be a freshman this fall, while Zaire -- who is currently attending American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla. -- will be a senior. ESPN reports James Jr., 14, and Bryce James, 11, are moving from the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., to Sierra Canyon, which enrolls students from preschool to 12th grade. Per ESPN, the James family's decision for the transition was motivated by basketball.

Sierra Canyon's roster has featured the sons of former NBA players recently. Scotty Pippen Jr. and KJ Martin both committed to Vanderbilt after leading the school's impressive season in 2018-19. Martin is the son of former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin, while Pippen is the son of former Chicago Bulls legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen. Vanderbilt is coached by former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse.

Last year, Sierra Canyon won back-to-back CIF State Open Division titles. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have been quoted in multiple media outlets as looking forward to spending more time with each other in Los Angeles. Per the Los Angeles Daily News, Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, plan to be in L.A. more now that Wade is retired from the NBA.

“I told him, ‘No one likes to work out by themselves,’ ” James told the Sports Inquirer last December. “So he can come to Staples. He can come to the practice facility anytime he wants to get workouts in. He can come help me with the young guys as well. He’ll be around a lot more personally for me, so I’ll love that.”