Raptors' Anunoby (appendectomy) likely active for Game 2

While much of the attention entering this Finals was focused on the key Warriors recovering from injury -- DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant -- the Raptors are expecting a rotation reinforcement of their own, in OG Anunoby.

During the pregame news conference, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced that Anunoby would likely be activated ahead of Game 2 in Toronto. The second-year swingman has been out of action since April 12, when he underwent an emergency appendectomy.

Nick Nurse said the plan is to activate OG Anunoby for Game 2 Sunday, which would give Toronto more ability to go with big small lineups with Pascal at centre, *if* OG is ready. Big if. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 30, 2019

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

His presence, assuming health, would provide not only more options for cross-matching without defensive dropoff, but also an ability to go small -- long a key in defending the Warriors over a multi-game stretch.