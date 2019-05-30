2019 NBA Finals
Raptors' Anunoby (appendectomy) likely active for Game 2

Multi-positional threat has been out since April 12 following emergency surgery

From NBA.com Staff

May 30, 2019 8:10 PM ET

Anunoby averaged 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes through 67 games this season.

While much of the attention entering this Finals was focused on the key Warriors recovering from injury -- DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant -- the Raptors are expecting a rotation reinforcement of their own, in OG Anunoby.

During the pregame news conference, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced that Anunoby would likely be activated ahead of Game 2 in Toronto. The second-year swingman has been out of action since April 12, when he underwent an emergency appendectomy.

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

His presence, assuming health, would provide not only more options for cross-matching without defensive dropoff, but also an ability to go small -- long a key in defending the Warriors over a multi-game stretch.

