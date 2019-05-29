Is Draymond Green the NBA's best defender ... ever?

TORONTO -- Absolutes can be tricky business, because whatever the claim, it only takes one exception to disprove it.

So when Golden State forward Draymond Green said earlier this NBA postseason he considers himself the “best defender ever,” naysayers lined up around the block.

Some counted the Defensive Player of the Year awards won by Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace (four each) to make their cases against Green (one). Others spoke of versatile, on-ball defenders such as Dennis Rodman, Gary Payton and Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard.

A few simply mentioned the name of legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell, and dropped the mic.

Still, people wanted to ask Green about his boast Wednesday in advance fo the 2019 Finals between the Warriors and the Raptors. They raised the topic with other Golden State and Toronto players, too.

Green: 'If you don't have the mindset that you're the best ever, you've failed already.'

Given Leonard’s involvement in these Finals, it remains to be seen if Green can even establish himself as the “best defender ever” in this championship series. Both players have their supporters, in the non-rim-protector category of individual defense.

“Both those guys are in the same discussion, right?” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “First of all, you've got some physical abilities. You've got some God-given abilities. You've some size, speed, athleticism, quickness. And then you go to the next part of it, and I always keep saying this: You've got a tremendous desire and pride to stop people and make plays and want to infuse your team with enthusiasm to play defense.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said: “Both those two could be in the argument, especially of our time, this generation. … Obviously both Defensive Players of the Year. Can guard multiple positions. Their versatility is what, to me, stands out the most. It's not like they're just protecting the rim, but they can guard 1-through-5 and do it so effectively.”

But it’s that “ever” that sparks the push back against short-term memory, when the game’s history stretches back eras across decades.

Doesn't matter. Thompson was not deterred.

“He's my teammate of seven years, so I will forever have his back,” Thompson said.