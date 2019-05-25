Nets name Jeff Peterson assistant general manager

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have named Jeff Peterson as assistant general manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and his wife, Lauren, to Brooklyn,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “Jeff is an innovative basketball executive who shares our strategic team building vision and will fit seamlessly within our culture. His extensive scouting and front office experience will be tremendous assets to our group as we continue to move forward.”

Peterson comes to Brooklyn from Atlanta, where he spent seven seasons as a member of the Hawks front office, including the last three as assistant general manager. He began his career in Atlanta in 2012 after being hired as a seasonal basketball operations assistant. Following one season, he was promoted to coordinator of basketball operations and was then named as the team’s director of scouting in 2015. Originally from Springfield, Mo., Peterson played basketball collegiately at the University of Iowa and University of Arkansas before finishing his career at Florida State University, where he earned his Master’s degree.