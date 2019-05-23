Warriors' Durant unlikely to suit up for start of Finals

The Golden State Warriors announced today that star forward Kevin Durant and center DeMarcus Cousins are not expected to play at the start of The 2019 Finals. However, in a bit of good news on both fronts for Warriors fans, the duo is expected to play in the series at some point.

Durant has been out since suffering a strained right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors in their statement said: "Durant, who has not yet been cleared to begin on-court activities, continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation. At this point, it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it’s hopeful that he could return at some point during the series."

Despite having played in just 11 playoff games this year, Durant leads the Warriors in scoring (34.2 points per game) and is second in blocks (1 block per game) as well.

The Warriors have been without Cousins since he tore his left quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the LA Clippers. The Warriors said in their statement regarding Cousins: "Cousins also continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation and practiced with the team today for the first time since suffering the injury on April 16. It’s anticipated that he will play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals, but the exact date is to be determined and depends on his progress."

The Warriors said in their statement that the status of Cousins and Durant will be updated next Wednesday. Game 1 of The Finals is May 30.

Cousins appeared in just two playoff games, averaging 5.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg in 12.5 minutes per game. In 30 games this season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game.

The NBA Finals begin next Thursday and will be hosted by the winner of the Eastern Conference finals -- either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Toronto Raptors.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.