Warriors sweep claims 5th consecutive NBA Finals appearance

The Golden State Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers out of the NBA Western Conference finals on Monday, with their 119-117 overtime victory sending them to the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive postseason.
They join the 1960s Boston Celtics (10 total) as the only groups to do so in league history, outlasting both the LeBron James-led Miami Heat (2011-14) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-18), along with Larry Bird's Boston Celtics (1984-87) and the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers (1982-85).
This marked the Warriors' second conference finals sweep in the past three seasons, and pushed the record of teams leading 3-0 to 136-0 all-time. They were the only team in the past 20 playoffs to overcome 15-point deficits in three straight games.
Individually, Stephen Curry scored the most points of any player to complete a four-game sweep, posting 146 in the series and besting Shaquille O'Neal (2002 NBA Finals) by a point.
Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Streak
|SEASON
|RECORD
*Through WCF
|RESULT
|2014-15
|12-3
|Won Finals (4-2)
|2015-16
|12-5
|Lost Finals (4-3)
|2016-17
|12-0
|Won Finals (4-1)
|2017-18
|12-5
|Won Finals (4-0)
|2018-19
|12-4
|???