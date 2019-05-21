Warriors sweep claims 5th consecutive NBA Finals appearance

The Golden State Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers out of the NBA Western Conference finals on Monday, with their 119-117 overtime victory sending them to the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive postseason.

They join the 1960s Boston Celtics (10 total) as the only groups to do so in league history, outlasting both the LeBron James-led Miami Heat (2011-14) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-18), along with Larry Bird's Boston Celtics (1984-87) and the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers (1982-85).

This marked the Warriors' second conference finals sweep in the past three seasons, and pushed the record of teams leading 3-0 to 136-0 all-time. They were the only team in the past 20 playoffs to overcome 15-point deficits in three straight games.

Individually, Stephen Curry scored the most points of any player to complete a four-game sweep, posting 146 in the series and besting Shaquille O'Neal (2002 NBA Finals) by a point.

Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Streak