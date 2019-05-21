2019 NBA Playoffs
Warriors sweep claims 5th consecutive NBA Finals appearance

From NBA.com Staff

May 21, 2019 2:05 AM ET

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are two cornerstones of the Warriors' historic run.

The Golden State Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers out of the NBA Western Conference finals on Monday, with their 119-117 overtime victory sending them to the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive postseason.

They join the 1960s Boston Celtics (10 total) as the only groups to do so in league history, outlasting both the LeBron James-led Miami Heat (2011-14) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-18), along with Larry Bird's Boston Celtics (1984-87) and the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers (1982-85).

This marked the Warriors' second conference finals sweep in the past three seasons, and pushed the record of teams leading 3-0 to 136-0 all-time. They were the only team in the past 20 playoffs to overcome 15-point deficits in three straight games.

Individually, Stephen Curry scored the most points of any player to complete a four-game sweep, posting 146 in the series and besting Shaquille O'Neal (2002 NBA Finals) by a point.

Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Streak

SEASONRECORD
*Through WCF		RESULT
2014-1512-3Won Finals (4-2)
2015-1612-5Lost Finals (4-3)
2016-1712-0Won Finals (4-1)
2017-1812-5Won Finals (4-0)
2018-1912-4???

