Warriors' fifth NBA Finals appearance driven by depth

“When you’re missing Kevin Durant, you can’t replace Kevin Durant with one guy,” Kerr said. “We had to replace him with three or four, night after night, and then without Andre, we had to find more minutes. We mixed and matched and tried to find combinations that worked and a lot of guys played really well over the course of the series.”

And that’s why this series, to a significant degree, was all about Kerr and the confidence he showed in those players and how he cleverly used them and put them in position to help. They set screens to spring Curry and Thompson, made subtle plays to keep possessions alive, occasionally made important shots or collected prized rebounds and minimized the key losses in personnel as best as possible. Consider that Kerr utilized seven different starting lineups in the three rounds, and in the close-out game had McKinnie and Bell starting for the first time in their lives in the playoffs.

Taken as a whole, and considering the situation, this was perhaps Kerr’s finest work since the run of championships began in 2015.

“He used everybody on our team,” gushed Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob. “It was amazing. Everyone made contributions. If ever there was a testament to what we call 'Strength in Numbers', this was it. Steve did a wonderful job finding the right players at the right time and they played with a lot of heart and got it done.”

What a powerful message the Warriors just sent through the league, one that certainly made its way to Milwaukee or Toronto, whichever city will get its chance to play the role of Goliath-slayer. The Warriors trailed the Blazers by 17, 18 and 17 points in the last three games and rallied to win them all. They constantly came up with the right decisions and execution in the closing moments, repelling anything Portland threw their way. That speaks to the mindset of the Warriors and their understanding of what’s at stake.

“We’re trying to win this thing,” said Green. “I’ve been to the Finals and lost and it’s no fun.”

They weren’t better without Durant … but certainly more motivated. Not once did they take a nap, as they did during the regular season with Durant.

“As much as we’ve been here, we still don’t take anything for granted,” said Curry. “We don’t want this to end as long as we can control it. Every single guy came here with that mentality, and then we walk off the court with some fancy hats and celebrating our fifth straight Finals. A pretty special moment.”

The Warriors came back from 17 down to overtake the Blazers

Kerr mentioned the trust shared by the Warriors and cited the shot by Green as the perfect example.

“I almost called timeout halfway through that possession,” he said. “Draymond did what Draymond does. He hits big shots. He’s a guy who hit five 3s in Game Seven of the (2016) Finals. Draymond is just a big-game player and Steph trusted him and obviously that was the shot of the game.”

The Western dominance of the Warriors makes them only the second team to reach five straight Finals, matching the Bill Russell Celtics, which is always exclusive company. Of the 15 rounds, five were sweeps, just two went the seven-game limit and they fought through three elimination games. Essentially, they’ve been barely tested, and the best player from one team that nearly beat them, the 2016 OKC Thunder, left and joined them.

That would be Durant, out for nearly two weeks with a strained calf. The good news is the Warriors didn’t need a future Hall of Famer to finish off the Rockets, or the entire series against Portland, and don’t need him for another 10 days because … they’re off duty.

So you see where this is headed, then. It sounds and smells and looks like another title, which would be three straight and four in five years. When the NBA Finals begin in either Milwaukee or Toronto a week from this Thursday, figure on a rested and ready Durant, and also Iguodala who suffers from a similar left leg injury, and possibly even DeMarcus Cousins, out for all except one game in this post-season with a quad injury. Durant will be re-examined in a few days and Cousins prior to the Finals. No word yet on Iguodala.