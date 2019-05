Just one day after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, the Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, according to ESPN sources.

Stotts has led Portland to six straight playoff appearances in his seven seasons at the helm, holding a 325-249 record.