Time is now for Bledsoe, Middleton to find their games



TORONTO – Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo had an uncharacteristically ineffective game against Toronto on Sunday. Everybody saw it, and everybody expects the Milwaukee Bucks’ star to fire back more assertively in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

And yes, the Bucks have gotten tremendous mileage out of their role players and reserves, guys such as Malcolm Brogdon, George Hill and Ersan Ilaysova, flexing a depth that at times has surprised even them in running up a 10-2 postseason record to this point.

Meanwhile, critics tiptoe around Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe as if they’re furniture in the locker room. A towel bin here, a water cooler over there, cut slack for performances that haven’t been worthy of their status – both current and future – through three games of this best-of-seven series.

It wasn’t just that Middleton and Bledsoe, Milwaukee’s starting backcourt these days, sputtered offensively in the 118-112 double-overtime loss Sunday. Each missed 13 of his 16 shots, scoring a total of just 20 points – about half what you might expect, given the 78 combined minutes they logged.

The Bucks' struggles allowed the Raptors to peel off crucial victory Sunday.

Fact is, neither of them has shot or scored in the series they way they need to, either to push the Bucks closer to a dream Finals opportunity or to demonstrate that this memorable spring can be anything more than a one-off.

Scan down Milwaukee’s stats sheet through three games and, oh, there they are: Middleton (10.7) ranks sixth in points per game, Bledsoe seventh (9.3). They’re both worse than that if you factor in court time; those two have logged more minutes than all but Antetokounmpo and, in Bledsoe’s case, Brook Lopez.

Oh, and there’s this: Middleton is shooting 33.3 percent in the three games; Bledsoe, 23.7. On 3-pointers, it’s 26.7 and 11.8, respectively.

While Antetokounmpo’s struggles and flaws come under the spotlight whenever they occur – and particularly in defeat – the failures of the team’s Other All-Star and Almost All-Star pass almost under critics’ radar.

No longer. If Middleton and Bledsoe are good enough to merit the above labels, which they carried through the 2018-19 regular season, one or both needs to break out a game-altering offensive performance. More than that, if both are to be considered essential pieces of a Bucks core that wants to compete at this level again and again, they need to prove it.

When Mike Budenholzer talked with reporters before his team’s meeting and film breakdown Monday, he reminded everyone of the symbiotic relationship between his primary star and his secondary stars, as it plays out against Toronto’s defensive scheming and swarming.

Antetokounmpo’s rough night trying to score (5-of-16, 2-of-7 from the foul line) did include seven assists, eight turnovers and a handful more passes that fizzled when the other Buck’s shot missed.

“We’ve probably got to play a little better around him to make it harder for them to do that,” Budenholzer said. “Y’know, when everybody’s playing well, then Giannis plays well.”