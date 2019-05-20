2019 NBA Playoffs
Warriors' Iguodala (calf) sidelined for Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers

NBA.com Staff

May 20, 2019 7:58 PM ET

Andre Iguodala is averaging 10.1 points in 29.4 minutes per playoff game.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is not playing in Game 4, coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the Western Conference finals matchup between Golden State and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala, who started the first three games in the series, was listed as questionable Sunday by the Warriors after he exited Saturday night's Game 3 win with tightness in his left calf. An MRI was negative.

Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko will see more playing time with Iguodala out.

Golden State leads Portland 3-0 in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors can close out the series tonight in Portland (9 ET, ESPN).

 

 

 

 

