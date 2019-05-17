Around The League
Report: Wizards granted permission to interview Nuggets' Connelly

From NBA Twitter and media reports

May 17, 2019 1:15 AM ET

The Wizards are reportedly set to interview Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly for their own opening.

Washington's search for a new president of basketball operations has lighted upon one of the architects of Denver's successful resurgence.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards have obtained permission to interview Nuggets president Tim Connelly. A Maryland native, Connelly played a significant role in Denver's post-Carmelo Anthony rebuild, which included the drafting of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as well as the signing of Paul Millsap in free agency.

The Wizards, who have not advanced to the conference finals since 1979, are hoping a high-quality front office can overcome the franchise's recent string of misfortune. Former All-Star point guard John Wall, whose super-max contract begins this fall, underwent Achilles surgery in February that will keep him out nearly all of 2019-20. Washington also fell from sixth to ninth in this week's NBA Draft Lottery.

Bradley Beal was the Wizards' bright spot in a season that saw them go 32-50, their worst mark since 2012-13. The former third overall pick averaged a career-high 25.6 points and played all 82 games in his second straight All-Star season.

