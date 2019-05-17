Spurs legends team up for own summer boat photo

Move over, Banana Boat crew. Four San Antonio Spurs legends have created their own version of that viral NBA photo.

In the summer of 2015, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul were dubbed the "Banana Boat" crew after a photo surfaced of James, Paul, Wade and Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union on an inflatable, yellow boat together. Anthony, while not in the "Banana Boat" photo, was vacationing with the group at the time, too. At the time, that photo had NBA fans wondering how all three superstars could be a part of one team someday.

Thanks to former fan favorite Boris Diaw, the Spurs have a version of sorts of that image. Diaw posted an image on social media today that showed himself, former Spurs center Tiago Splitter, current Spurs guard Patty Mills and Spurs legend Manu Ginobili all being pulled along together on an inflatable raft.

In his post, Diaw wrote: "I don’t know if you notice but the hot dog wiener boat is sinking in the back, not in the front..... #wienerboatboys #happydivers"

Last September, the low-key Diaw officially announced his NBA retirement in a fitting way: on a boat. In the video, Diaw, who hails from France, is joined by former Spurs teammate Tony Parker and fellow countryman Rony Turiaf. The trio all played in the NBA (Parker currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets) and were past teammates on the French national team.

The Brooklyn Nets hired Splitter last year as a scout. Last season, the Spurs honored Ginobili -- one of the most popular and successful players in team history -- by retiring his No. 20 jersey. Mills just completed his eighth season with the Spurs, averaging 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and three assists per game in 82 games.

The quartet of Diaw, Splitter, Ginobili and Mills were key players on the Spurs' NBA Finals team in 2013 and '14, with the Spurs winning the championship in 2014.