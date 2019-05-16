Tacko Fall headlines 2019 NBA Draft Combine measurements

The annual NBA Draft Combine gives potential NBA prospects the chance to prove their skills in front of NBA front offices, scouts, agents and more. The weeklong event in Chicago features scrimmages, drills and body measurements.

These measurements -- which include height, wingspan, body fat percentage and more -- provide an interesting way to view the upcoming Draft class and compare it to years past.

Draft prospect Tacko Fall is the headliner this year. The 23-year-old center from UCF posted the highest marks ever for wingspan (8 feet, 2.25 inches), standing reach (10 feet, 2.5 inches) and height with shoes (7 feet, 7 inches). Prior to Fall, the previous mark for longest wingspan was held by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, who was measured at 7-foot-10 in 2018 and was selected No. 6 overall in the 2018 Draft.

Fall is among 11 players who were picked from the NBA G League Elite Camp held earlier this week for a spot in the Draft Combine. Aside from Fall, Florida State's Terance Mann, Miami's Dewan Hernandez, Syracuse's Oshae Brissett, Nevada's Cody Martin, Tulsa's DaQuan Jeffries, Auburn's Jared Harper, Iowa's Tyler Cook, Iowa State's Marial Shayok, Mississippi State's Reggie Perry and Ole Miss' Terence Davis were invited Wednesday to transition from the Elite Camp to the Draft Combine.

Fall is a known entity already because of his massive frame, and for what he did against Duke's Zion Williamson in his final game at UCF - the one-point loss the Knights were handed by the Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He largely held his own against the player that will more than likely get taken No. 1 overall.

Here are the rest of the 2019 category leaders:

Body Fat % -- Oshea Brissett | 2.9 %

Hand Length -- Tacko Fall | 10.5 inches

Hand Width -- Neemias Queta | 11 inches

Height Without Shoes -- Tacko Fall | 7 feet, 5.25 inches

Weight -- Tacko Fall | 288.8 pounds

* * *

* * *

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.