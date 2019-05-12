McCollum, chemistry see Blazers through Game 7 gauntlet

DENVER — C.J. McCollum doesn’t have a gesture for that time when he’s ready to take his game to the next level. That signature move has long been reserved for his partner in crime, Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard.

But after the show McCollum put on during what’s usually designated “Dame Time,” someone needs to come up with something.

McCollum brought the fire that fueled the Trail Blazers’ epic rally from a 17-point deficit to choke the life out of the Denver Nuggets 100-96 Sunday in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Pepsi Center.

McCollum made sure the Blazers punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 19 years, where they’ll battle the team Lillard grew up watching in Oakland during some of the Golden State Warriors’ leaner years. McCollum's nuclear 37-point effort also cemented he and Lillard’s status as one of the truly elite backcourts in basketball, one that can be counted on to shine as brightly in the postseason as it can in the regular season.

CJ McCollum scores 37 points in the Blazers' Game 7 win over Denver.

From his wicked and methodical destruction of the Nuggets’ attempts to take away his sweet spots to a critical chase-down block on the defensive end, McCollum was in assassin mode on a night when “Dame Time” never materialized.

Lillard struggled through a brutal 3-for-17 outing, unable to get on track the way he did when he scored 32 points in the Blazers’ Game 6 win in Portland Thursday that helped make Sunday possible.

He couldn’t muster the same effort he did in Game 5 of the first round, when his 37-footer that beat the buzzer sent the Oklahoma City Thunder into the offseason disappointed.

Then again, he didn’t have to with McCollum shredding the Nuggets at every turn.

That McCollum’s work — 17-for-29 from the floor, just 1-for-3 from deep, to go with nine rebounds and that block — was delivered in the way it was, on the stage it was, lends credibility to the theory that outside of Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Lillard and McCollum are the most dynamic set of guards in the league.

The Inside the NBA crew thinks the Blazers have a legit shot against the Warriors.

But that’s a conversation for another time, long after the raucous celebration the Blazers and their fans had in the corner of the arena behind their bench after McCollum’s pull-up jumper with 12.4 seconds provided the winning margin and two Evan Turner free throws with 8.0 seconds to play sealed the comeback win.

“I thought I was aggressive,” McCollum said. “Before the game, my brother texted me and told me not to settle. He told me to get to the midrange, get to the floater, get to the rim as much as possible, so I just tried to be as aggressive as possible … I wanted to empty the clip tonight. And I thought I did that.”

And then some.

“Obviously, we tried to give him the ball in plans and have his teammates in the right spots,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said of what he dialed up for McCollum during his 22-point second half blitz. “But he wanted the ball and he has the ability to make things happen with it. We went to him down the stretch and he made some big plays.”

McCollum also managed the pressure of the game better than anyone else on the floor, on either team. The Nuggets clearly struggled with the magnitude of the moment. Jamal Murray endured a brutal shooting night (4-for-18) and showed his age (21). Nikola Jokic, a monster this entire series and really this entire postseason (the first of the All-Star big man’s career) ran out of gas late on a night when the triple-double threat scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds but managed just two assists.

“For us, tonight is the end of the season, but I’m not going to allow this Game 7 loss to take away from the magical year,” said Nuggets coach Mike Malone, whose team could not cash in on the league’s best home record (34-7) during the regular season when they needed it most. “It doesn’t feel that way right now, but when I reflect and when our players reflect on what we were able to accomplish … hell of a year. I couldn’t ask for anything more of our guys.”

Neither could Stotts, who watched different players step up throughout the series.

The Blazers are headed to their first conference finals since 2000.

As rewarding as it was to see his guys manage the pressure of Sunday’s game -- the same pressure that chewed up the young and higher-seeded Nuggets during their second-half meltdown -- the Blazers realize the challenge that awaits in the two-time defending champs.

The Warriors made some playoff magic of their own Friday night, eliminating the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their conference semifinal without the services of two starters; both Kevin Durant (calf strain) and DeMarcus Cousins (quad) could make appearances but will start the conference finals unavailable for duty.

So any joy derived from finally getting back to this level since the late spring of the 1999-2000 season will be short-lived. The immediate future for the Blazers involves diving right back into the bunker for Game 1 against the Warriors on Tuesday at Oracle Arena, where Lillard and McCollum can reacquaint themselves with their Splash Brothers rivals. Add to that the storyline of Blazers reserve guard Seth Curry and Steph becoming the first brothers in NBA history to compete against one another in a conference finals.

The proper perspective for what McCollum did Sunday won’t come for a while, years from now when these guys have moved on from their playing days.

Such is the fate of a performance that is as breathtaking in real time as it had to be for Blazers fans, and as riveting as it was for basketball fans engrossed in the first of the day’s two Game 7s. It’ll go down in history as one of the iconic moments for a franchise that has seen few of them in the nearly two decades that have passed since they last competed for a chance to play their way into the (Larry O’Brien) trophy realm.