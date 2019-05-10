Report: Jazz promote Zanik to GM, restructure front office

The Utah Jazz have undergone a change to their front office, elevating two longtime executives into new roles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Jazz are promoting general manager Dennis Lindsay to executive vice president of basketball operations and assistant GM Justin Zanik to GM. Lindsey has served as the Jazz's general manager since 2012 but will be taking on a broader, more strategic and leadership role within the team.

As for Zanik, he will be responsible for the day-to-day duties of the team's basketball operations, Wojnarowski reports.

Lindsay was a runner up for the Executive of the Year award last season and oversaw the Draft-day trades that netted the Jazz current franchise stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. He was also responsible for hiring of coach Quin Snyder, who has led Utah to three consecutive playoff appearances.

Zanik, 44, is widely considered one of the league's top young executives and has spent five seasons as an assistant GM with the Jazz. He did leave the team in 2016 to serve as an assistant GM and interim GM for the Milwaukee Bucks, but returned to Utah after that.

Few teams could match the Jazz in their ability to dominate on defense this season. An inability to generate consistent offense, however, ultimately doomed Utah in the postseason.

After getting knocked out of the first-round of the postseason by the Houston Rockets, change is in the air for the Jazz as the team heads into the offseason. Utah plans to target shooters and playmakers in free agency who can take some of the defensive focus away from leading scorer Donovan Mitchell.

“We want to move the group forward,” Lindsey said at the team’s practice facility after the playoff run ended. “While we have a very good team, the results told us that we don’t have a great team.”

Mitchell overcame a sluggish start to his sophomore season and showed his stellar rookie campaign was no fluke. After January 1st, Mitchell averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists to lead the Jazz. His season average of 23.8 points led all second-year NBA players. He is the first second-year NBA guard to average more than 23 points since Dwyane Wade in 2004-05.

Mitchell impressed teammates with his relentless work ethic throughout the season. He showed up at the team’s practice facility at all hours, trying to work on every possible facet of his game. Even after all he’s accomplished, Mitchell is driven to prove he belongs

“I wasn’t expected to be here and I really don’t want to lose this,” Mitchell said. “As a kid, my favorite subject was recess. Why? Because I could go play basketball. As a 22-year old kid now, to have that all come full circle, it’s a blessing.”

Gobert is driven to push himself, too. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed a stronger offensive dimension in his game this season. Gobert led the league in field goal percentage (.669), dunks (306), and screen assists per game (5.9). He posted per game career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (12.9), and assists (2.0) in 2018-19.

Along the way, Gobert became only the second NBA player to total more than 1,200 points and 1,000 rebounds while shooting over 65 percent from the field in a single season, joining Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in 1966-67.

Like Mitchell, Gobert is hungry to prove he can do more.

“I haven’t scratched the surface of what I can become offensively,” Gobert said. “I want to take it to the next level. I’ve been putting too much limits on myself and what I can do for this team. Now, I have a little bit more time to work and come back as a better player.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.