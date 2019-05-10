Report: Lakers to interview Bickerstaff for coaching vacancy

Former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff will interview for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching vacancy today, per the Los Angeles Times.

Bickerstaff is interviewing with the team at their practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. He is the second coaching candidate to interview with the team this week, as former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel reportedly interviewed with the Lakers on Thursday.

A little more than a week ago, the Lakers were thought to be close to reaching a deal with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. However, Lue pulled out of talks with the Lakers for the job, reportedly declined the team's three-year, $18 million offer to coach there.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Bickerstaff was slated to meet with team owner Jeanie Buss, GM Rob Pelinka, co-owners Joey Buss and Jesse Buss, president of basketball operations Tim Harris, director of special projects Linda Rambis and senior advisor Kurt Rambis.

The Grizzlies fired Bickerstaff on April 11 after the team missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record. Bickerstaff was named interim coach in November 2017 after the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale. He was given the job without the interim title last May.

Aside from his time coaching the Grizzlies, Bickerstaff was also the interim coach of the Houston Rockets after they fired Kevin McHale on Nov. 18, 2015. Bickerstaff led the Rockets to the playoffs, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round and he withdrew his name from consideration for the full-time job.

Overall, Bickerstaff has an 85-131 record as an NBA coach.

The Lakers have been without a coach since then-coach Luke Walton and the team agreed to part ways shortly after the 2018-19 season ended.

