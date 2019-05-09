Lots to blame, plenty to credit in Bucks' mastery of Celtics

MILWAUKEE – One man’s trash, another man’s treasure. This guy’s ceiling, that guy’s floor. One team’s giddy success, the other team’s dismal failure.

When a playoff series ends as swiftly and decisively as the Milwaukee Bucks’ ouster of the Boston Celtics from the Eastern Conference semifinals, there’s a rush to assign credit and blame. And yes, it’s a zero sum game.

So there is going to be math on this test. How much of what transpired in the Bucks’ 4-1 victory in the best-of-seven series was a testament to their performance and overall season, which will continue next week against either Toronto or Philadelphia? How much was it about the Celtics shrinking in the moment, snuffing a largely unsatisfying year with the most bitter aftertaste possible?

Is 51/49 a copout as an assessment of liability? That’s the breakdown that springs to mind, at least this mind, with the Bucks getting the extra couple points as a nod to the positives of winning. There was much to praise, and nearly as much to bury.

Let’s start with the disappointing yin and get to the effervescent yang later.

The Bucks dominate the Celtics in Game 5 to reach their first conference finals since 2001.

Boston brought so much baggage into this season, it’s hard to send the Celtics off into summer without dwelling on the gaps between what was supposed to be and what was.

No, they didn’t make good as the team most likely to replace Cleveland atop the East and as the conference’s Finals rep. No, the return of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward – max-contract players missing from the postseason festivities last spring – didn’t make a difference. Unless the difference was downward.

Boston went from Game 7 in the conference finals last spring to just five in the semifinals this time.

The Celtics showcased a somnambulant regular season as if they were a veteran contender pacing themselves until the money games began. Except that, that’s not what they were. They were a young team, a team that underwent significant changes to its lineup and rotation, a team that needed each and every one of those 82 lab sessions to develop chemistry and assorted intangibles.

It didn’t help that speculation about New Orleans star Anthony Davis’ eventual whereabouts got stirred into a pot of Boston rumors with its own players’ futures. Point guard Kyrie Irving, in particular, might have played his last game in a Celtics uniform, finally arriving at the great uncertainty that hung his entire season.

What role did Kyrie Irving have in Boston's collapse?

After another dreadful shooting performance Wednesday at Fiserv Forum – 6-for-21, boosting Irving to 25-of-84 in Boston’s four consecutive defeats – Irving was as distant and glum as if he’d just learned his contract option was the Celtics’, not his.

“You take your lessons and the ass-whooping they handed us and you move on,” Irving said. “For the rest of my career, I’ll never forget something like this. The taste of feeling defeat and this type of style, I haven’t felt [losing in five games]. For me, it’s just moving on to the next thing and seeing where it ends up.”

Ya think? Irving has had one foot in, one foot out the door all season. That not only stymies the hopes of President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, who, by all accounts, wishes to team Irving with Davis, but it also dragged a cloud over what they all might have accomplished in the here and now. Even bigger than the one Irving generated in this year’s Bucks series by playing in it.