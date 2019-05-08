2019 NBA Draft
Ewing headlines team participants for 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

Former No. 1 pick will represent the Knicks during the lottery on May 14

From NBA.com Staff

May 8, 2019 12:57 PM ET

The Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns have the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick.

* NBA Draft Lottery: Tuesday, May 14 (8:30 ET, ESPN)

The New York Knicks hope Patrick Ewing will bring luck to their side during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Hall of Famer headlines the list of 14 team representatives who will participate in the lottery in Chicago.

In addition to Ewing, former players Alonzo Mourning (Miami Heat) and Horace Grant (Chicago Bulls) will also be in attendance. Last year's No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton will represent the Phoenix Suns and current player Kyle Kuzma will be there for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's the full list of team participants for the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery:

TeamParticipantPosition
Atlanta HawksJami GertzAtlanta Hawks Ownership Group
Boston CelticsRich GothamPresident
Charlotte HornetsJames BorregoHead Coach
Chicago BullsHorace GrantSpecial Advisor to President & COO
Cleveland CavaliersNick GilbertSon of Team Owner
Dallas MavericksCynthia MarshallCEO
Los Angeles LakersKyle KuzmaPlayer
Memphis GrizzliesElliot PerryMinority Owner and Director of Player Support
Miami HeatAlonzo MourningVP, Player Programs
Minnesota TimberwolvesGersson RosasPresident of Basketball Operations
New Orleans PelicansAlvin GentryHead Coach
New York KnicksPatrick EwingKnicks Alumni
Philadelphia 76ersChris HeckPresident
Phoenix SunsDeandre AytonPlayer
Washington WizardsRaul FernandezVice Chairman

