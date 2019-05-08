Ewing headlines team participants for 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

* NBA Draft Lottery: Tuesday, May 14 (8:30 ET, ESPN)

The New York Knicks hope Patrick Ewing will bring luck to their side during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Hall of Famer headlines the list of 14 team representatives who will participate in the lottery in Chicago.

The on-stage team participants at the 2019 #NBADraftLottery Presented by State Farm in Chicago!



📺: Tuesday (5/14), 8:30pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/dZIVgJxjQe — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 8, 2019

In addition to Ewing, former players Alonzo Mourning (Miami Heat) and Horace Grant (Chicago Bulls) will also be in attendance. Last year's No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton will represent the Phoenix Suns and current player Kyle Kuzma will be there for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's the full list of team participants for the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery: