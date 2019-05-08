Ewing headlines team participants for 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

* NBA Draft Lottery: Tuesday, May 14 (8:30 ET, ESPN)
The New York Knicks hope Patrick Ewing will bring luck to their side during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.
The Hall of Famer headlines the list of 14 team representatives who will participate in the lottery in Chicago.
The on-stage team participants at the 2019 #NBADraftLottery Presented by State Farm in Chicago!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 8, 2019
📺: Tuesday (5/14), 8:30pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/dZIVgJxjQe
In addition to Ewing, former players Alonzo Mourning (Miami Heat) and Horace Grant (Chicago Bulls) will also be in attendance. Last year's No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton will represent the Phoenix Suns and current player Kyle Kuzma will be there for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's the full list of team participants for the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery:
|Team
|Participant
|Position
|Atlanta Hawks
|Jami Gertz
|Atlanta Hawks Ownership Group
|Boston Celtics
|Rich Gotham
|President
|Charlotte Hornets
|James Borrego
|Head Coach
|Chicago Bulls
|Horace Grant
|Special Advisor to President & COO
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Nick Gilbert
|Son of Team Owner
|Dallas Mavericks
|Cynthia Marshall
|CEO
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Kyle Kuzma
|Player
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Elliot Perry
|Minority Owner and Director of Player Support
|Miami Heat
|Alonzo Mourning
|VP, Player Programs
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Gersson Rosas
|President of Basketball Operations
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Alvin Gentry
|Head Coach
|New York Knicks
|Patrick Ewing
|Knicks Alumni
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Chris Heck
|President
|Phoenix Suns
|Deandre Ayton
|Player
|Washington Wizards
|Raul Fernandez
|Vice Chairman