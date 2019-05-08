Brogdon upgraded to probable for Game 5

* Tonight On TNT: Celtics vs. Bucks, Game 5 (8 ET)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is probable to play during Game 5 against the Boston Celtics tonight, coach Mike Budenholzer said at shootaround on Wednesday morning.

Brogdon, who has been sidelined since mid-March with a plantar facia tear in his right foot, will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction if he plays, according to Budenholzer.

"He's such a pro," Budenholzer said. "He loves playing. He's very, very excited to be playing."

The former Rookie of the Year has been dominant for the Bucks this season with averages of 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 64 games. Veteran guard George Hill has stepped up in Brogdon's absence to average 13.8 points and 3.0 assists during the first four games against Boston.

"[Brogdon] gives us an extra spark," All-Star Khris Middleton said on Wednesday. "Someone that we missed for a long time. Just to have him available is huge for us -- another quality piece we can bring to our depth."

The Bucks lead the Celtics 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. With a win tonight, the franchise would advance to its first conference finals series since 2001.