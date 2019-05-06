Report: Jensen, Collins interview for Grizzlies job

Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and Warriors assistant Jarron Collins have interviews for the vacant Grizzlies head coaching job, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The Grizzlies also recently interviewed Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/dwhx5JK2tl — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 6, 2019

The Grizzlies fired J.B. Bickerstaff, who earned the job after serving as interim coach to finish out the 2017-18 season, after their 33-49 finish to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.