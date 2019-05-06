Around The League
Report: Jensen, Collins interview for Grizzlies job

From NBA Twitter and media reports

May 6, 2019 12:09 AM ET

Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and Warriors assistant Jarron Collins have interviews for the vacant Grizzlies head coaching job, ESPN reported on Sunday. 

The Grizzlies fired J.B. Bickerstaff, who earned the job after serving as interim coach to finish out the 2017-18 season, after their 33-49 finish to miss the playoffs for a second straight year. 

